Lamjingba Group, Evolving Strategy and Innovation in Real-Estate 

Lamjingba Group Change is good but transformation is better. We are committed to improve people’s life and secure a better future for all.Following the financial crisis of 2008, the real estate market has been able to rebound, with an even stronger presence than before. The current pandemic shook up its pillars but the real-estate market has been able to survive the lockdown and the economic recession. With innovation, combination of new demands and better fulfillment of needs, clear execution and needed resolutions, the real estate has optimized the operations – solving legal problems, compliance and storage requirements, innovations based on theories of sustainable development and eco-friendly needs, and has also introduced newer ways of applying data analytics to better their clients’ portfolio insights.

Sustainability is the Way Forward

With new needs, challenges, and problems emerging with the evolving times, Real-Estate has also been able to innovate to be sustainable, supporting the environmental causes that concern the planet and solve problems in modern, evolved ways. Big metropolitan governments in recent times have expressed the need to redesign and revamp organizational buildings with shared services and outsourcing – it also needs to optimize the service cost, management, accessibility, and further reduce the costs.

Further, electrical utility is also an important aspect to rethink in the current, evolved times in the real estate market. With the growing needs of real estate, electricity also becomes an important hurdle to cross.

A Stakeholder at the Table

Many realistic sustainable shopping street models are being planned in the future and Lamjingba Group is one of the stakeholders in the future of real estates’ turn towards sustainability. To strategize, innovate, plan and execute is the motto at our company. We believe in sustainable, eco-friendly, green development. We are a part of discussing ideas in the sector today – the green development, shared spaces and accessibility, co-monitored shared residential buildings. With multi-year outsourcing agreements in place, various clients reduced their operating expenses for management and maintenance.

The economy being shut due to COVID-19 caused several estates to become obsolete. A few improved processes to functionalize them are

– Reducing the involvement of senior-level management in daily operations

– Reducing the faculty present in the premise at a time

– Division and distribution of work in a streamlined manner

– Daily reporting based on the work done, on key performance indicators

– Reducing the probabilities of fraud and theft.

Final Words

With all the key business objectives in mind, Lamjingba Group News thrives forward to provide the best real estate solutions. Our vision is to provide high-quality products and services and to become the most – trusted partner of our clients’ residential and operational needs, and widely help the development of the real estate sector in the North-Eastern part of India. We believe infrastructure is the basis of a country’s development. With the leadership of our mentors, we have been able to put our best foot forward to solve problems and to give the best solutions. Going up the ladder, we plan to grow initially in our home, the North- East, and later across the country.