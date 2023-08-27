Lal Singh bats for separate Jammu State

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 27: The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) organized a daylong seminar centered on “The Jammu State: Reclaiming the Lost Identity of Jammu” at the E Square Banquet Hall in Barnoti, Kathua District.

The event saw participation from various segments of society, including lawyers, intellectuals, social activists, retired Army officers, businessmen, politicians, and civil society members.

Dr Hari Dutt Shishu, the General Secretary of the organization, emphasized the importance of these seminars as a platform for stakeholders from Jammu Province to address the region’s challenges.

Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, former Additional Secretary of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, highlighted the significance of preserving languages and cultural practices to strengthen people’s sense of belonging.

Dr Pardeep Kumar, a professor from the University of Jammu, pointed out that regions like Doda, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Poonch, and Rajouri have been marginalized and divided along lines of region, religion, and language. He stressed the need for inclusive development in these areas.

Ch Lal Singh, Chairperson of the DSSP, emphasized the demand for a separate Jammu State with Article 371. He lamented the loss of privileges like the Dogra certificate, which represented the regional identity of Jammu’s people.

Singh envisioned developing Jammu State as a tourist hub, with a focus on horticulture, agriculture, power generation, and spices. He also advocated for the protection of land rights, jobs, and an end to the exploitation of natural resources.

Prominent figures like Rajinder Singh Babbi, MC Kathua, Advocates BB Mahajan and Kirti Bhushan, Brigadier Dr Vijay Sagar Dheman, and Advocate BS Jamwal also spoke at the seminar, further contributing to the discussion.