Ladakh reports 33 new Covid cases

Leh: The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 33 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 19,838, officials said Tuesday.

There are 365 active coronavirus cases in the union territory now, out of which 268 are in Leh and 97 in Kargil, they said.

No death from COVID-19 was reported in Ladakh on Monday, they said. A total of 202 deaths have taken place in Ladakh due to Covid.

The death toll in Kargil now stands at 58, while the rest of 144 patients have died in Leh district.

Out of the 33 new cases, the officials said, 27 were in Leh and six in Kargil.