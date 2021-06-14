Ladakh reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh recorded more Covid recoveries than new infections as 105 people got discharged from hospitals after battling coronavirus, while only 17 new cases were added.

As per the media bulletin released by the directorate of health services Ladakh, a total of 17 new positive sample reports of Covid were received on Sunday. Out of the total positive reports, 16 were reported in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

A total of 2,651 sample reports in UT including 1,972 in Leh and 679 in Kargil were found negative, they said.

Officials said the latest update takes the Union Territory’s overall tally of cases to 19,561, including 16,161 in Leh and 3,400 in Kargil.

With this, the total number of Covid active cases in UT has come down to 658 including 538 in Leh and 120 in Kargil district.

A total of 197 people have died due to COVID-19 in the union territory so far which includes 143 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.

They said a total of 105 patients were also discharged during the period after successful treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 18,706 or over 94 percent of the total cases. (AGENCY)