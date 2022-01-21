Ladakh reports 149 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, Jan 21: Ladakh has reported 149 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 24,034 while the active cases in the union territory is stated to be 1047, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 222 covid-related deaths — 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, they said.

However,there was no death reported from the union territory on Thursday, they said.

As many as 122 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 22,765, they said.

Of the total of 149 fresh cases from Union territory, 125 cases were reported from Leh district and 24 from Kargil district, they said.

A total of 1462 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has surged to 1047 including 871 in Leh and 176 in Kargil district, they added. (AGENCIES)