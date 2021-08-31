Ladakh records four fresh Covid cases, no new death

Leh, Aug 31: Ladakh recorded four fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 20,555 on Tuesday, while the death toll remained at 207 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The Union Territory has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

At present, there are 71 active cases in Ladakh, while 20,277 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Of the four fresh cases, two were reported in Leh and two in Kargil.

A total of 2,122 samples in Ladakh, including 780 from Leh and 1,338 from Kargil, tested negative for Covid, the officials said. (Agencies)