Ladakh records 61 new COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh has recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 19,258, while the active cases in the region dropped to 1,011, officials said on Tuesday.

Ladakh has registered a total of 195 Covid-related deaths since last year with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 141 fatalities followed by 54 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, 58 people tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 15,912, while three cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,346, the officials said.

They said the number of recovered patients has risen to 18,052 after the recovery of 119 patients in Leh and 20 in Kargil.

With this the active cases have come down to 1,011 with 843 in Leh and 168 in Kargil, the officials said. (AGENCY)