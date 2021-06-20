Ladakh records 53 fresh cases of coronavirus

LEH: Ladakh recorded 53 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 19,783, even as one new fatality pushed the death toll to 201, officials said on Sunday.

However, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 432 – 317 in Leh and 115 in Kargil – as 53 infected patients recovered during the past 24 hours. With this, the number of cured patients has gone up to 19,150, the officials said.

The fresh fatality was reported from Kargil on Saturday, taking the district tally to 58.

Of the new cases, they said 51 cases were detected in Leh and two in Kargil, taking the individual district’s tally to 16,323 and 3,460 respectively.

Thirty-eight patients were discharged in Leh and 15 in Kargil, they said. (AGENCIES)