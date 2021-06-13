Ladakh records 38 new COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh has recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 19,544, while the active cases in the region dropped to 746 after 88 more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has registered 197 coronavirus related deaths since last year with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 143 fatalities followed by 54 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, 32 persons tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 16,145, while six cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,399, the officials said.

They said the number of cured patients has risen to 18,601 after the recovery of 72 patients in Leh and 16 in Kargil.

With this the active cases have come down to 756 with 613 in Leh and 133 in Kargil, the officials said. (AGENCY)