Ladakh daily COVID-19 recoveries outstrip new infections

LEH: Ladakh recorded more COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday than new infections as 184 people got discharged from hospitals after battling coronavirus, while 125 new cases were added.

Officials said the latest update takes the Union Territory’s overall tally of cases to 17,532, while the number of active infections stands at 1,463 with 1,249 in Leh district and 214 in Kargil.

A total of 178 people have died due to COVID-19 in the union territory so far which includes 130 in Leh, 48 in Kargil. Of the new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said 92 were detected in Leh and five in Kargil.

They said a total of 184 patients — 147 in Leh and 37 in Kargil — were also discharged during the period after successful treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 11,891 or over 90 percent of the total cases. (AGENCY)