JAMMU: Two persons were killed overnight in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
Police said late Monday evening a tractor fell into a deep gorge in Challas village after it went out of the driver’s control.
“Two persons injured in this accident were declared as brought dead by doctors at the local hospital. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Altaf and Khudam Hussain.”
2 killed in J&K road accident
