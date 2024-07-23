Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer Of Three POs

Leh, July 23: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of three Prosecuting Officers (POs).

As per an order issued in this regard, Tahir Aziz Badhana, Senior Prosecuting Officer, upon deputation from the UT of J&K, has been posted in the Court of Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kargil, Tsering Phuntsog, Senior Prosecuting Officer, APP in the Court of Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kargil has been transferred and posted as APP in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Leh vice Shahid Mustafa, Senior PO, and Shahid Mustafa, Senior Prosecuting Officer, APP in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Leh, under orders of repatriation from the UT of Ladakh to the UT of J&K, has been relieved from the UT of Ladakh with the directions to report to Home Department, UT of J&K.

See Order Copy Click Here……