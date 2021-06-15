Ladakh adds 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Leh: Ladakh’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,611 on Tuesday with 50 fresh cases while the death toll increased to 198 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported from Leh and 14 from Kargil, they said.

The officials said the number of active cases stands at 572 — 446 in Leh and 126 in Kargil.

So far, 143 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Leh and 55 in Kargil.

As many as 3,652 samples were taken for testing in Ladakh the previous day, the officials said.

A total of 135 coronavirus patients — 128 in Leh and seven in Kargil — were discharged the previous day after recovering from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons has increased to 18,841, which account for over 94 per cent of the total cases, they said. (AGENCY)