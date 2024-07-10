Labour Deptt launches drive to register truck drivers on e-Shram portal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jul 10: The Labour Department today collaborated with the RTO Jammu to launch a special registration drive at Nagrota, Jammu, aimed at enrolling left-out truck drivers, co-drivers, and helpers on the e-Shram portal.

As per a statement, this initiative was designed to safeguard the rights and promote the welfare of these workers.

The drive successfully registered 25 truck drivers on-the-spot and raised awareness about the benefits of the e-Shram scheme.

Registration on the e-Shram portal ensures that unorganised workers, including truck drivers, can access social security schemes such as PM-JJY, PM-SBY, Old Age Protection under PM-SYM, and other welfare measures. This initiative is especially crucial during emergencies or pandemic situations.

The statement said that the registration and awareness drive will continue to facilitate the registration of the remaining workforce.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Jammu, Rupali Jasrotia, and Assistant Regional Transport Officer Jammu, Rehana Tabassum, have urged unregistered truck drivers, along with their co-drivers and helpers, to proactively register on the e-Shram portal to avail these benefits.