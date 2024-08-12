LAB, KDA Hold Meet In Ladakh, Want Centre To Restart Dialogue On 4-Point Agenda

Leh, Aug 11: Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Sunday held a joint meeting here, expressing hope that the Centre will restart the dialogue with them on the four-point agenda which included statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion in the 6th schedule of the Constitution.

However, the leaders representing the two districts of the Union territory said their core committee will meet once again to chalk out the future course of action in case there was no response from the government.

KDA and LAB, both separate grouping of various political, social and religious organizations, are jointly spearheading the agitation in support of the four-point agenda over the past four years after the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

“We had a joint meeting lasting three-hours here to discuss the way forward with regard to our four-point agenda which remains the focal point for future talks with the central government,” LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk told reporters.

Dorjey, flanked by the leaders of both the groupings including Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan who wrested the seat from the BJP, said they have nothing to do with the Centre’s assertion that they are planning to strengthen the two hill councils along with creation of new districts.

“We reiterate our four-point demand and consider it as a way forward. We hope the central government will restart the stalled dialogue with the Ladakh representatives as soon as possible,” he said.

The other two demands include early recruitment process and Public Service Commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

He said the core committee of the LAB and KDA will meet again to decide the future course of action. “In case the government fails to restart the dialogue, we will not hesitate to launch a sustained agitation to carry forward our movement in support of our demands linked to Ladakh’s future.” Referring to the abrupt end to talks with the Centre in March, KDA leader Naseer Munshi said, “We were waiting for the government to restart the stalled dialogue but there was no initiative from there.” “We are peace loving and believe in the resolution of our issues through talks. If the government remains adamant, we will go for the agitational path,” he said.

Ladakh MP Jan said he will continue his efforts to highlight the demand of the people of Ladakh within and outside the parliament.

Jan said he had already raised the issue with various ministers and members of the Parliament. (Agencies)