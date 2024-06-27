L.K. Advani Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi

NEW DELHI, June 27: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi late on June 26, sources said.

“He is stable and under observation,” a source said.

The 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and is learnt to be treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.