Moscow, Aug 5: Ukraine has lost up to 620 personnel in the area of operations of Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 620 servicemen, three combat armored vehicles, and 11 cars [among other losses in battles with the southern group],” the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops of the Zapad (West) group have improved their positions, and Ukraine has lost up to 495 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that in battles with Russia’s Tsentr (Central) group, Kiev has lost up to 325 servicepeople.

In battles with Russia’s Sever (North) group of forces, Kiev has lost up to 125 soldiers, while as a result of operations by Russia’s Vostok (East) group of forces, Kiev lost up to 115 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. (UNI)