KU postpones all exams scheduled on January 6, 7

Srinagar, Jan 5: It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all UG/PG/Professional/B.Ed (External POT) exams of Kashmir University scheduled on 06-01-2022 and 07-01-2022 are hereby postponed.

Fresh dates for postponed papers will be notified separately, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, Controller of Examinations said in a statement. (Agencies)