KU, CUS postpones all exams scheduled for Tuesday except MD, MS

‘NEET, JEE coaching stands postponed too’

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir (KU) and Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) on Monday postponed all examinations except MD and MS examination scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday.

The KU officials said that the new date for the postponed examination will be notified separately later on.

Controller of Examinations at KU, Prof Irshad-A-Nawchoo said the BG 6th semester examination of English paper scheduled to be held on January 5, 2021 (Tuesday) stands postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions.

Nawchoo in a statement also said that the new date for the deferred examination will be notified separately later on.

He said, “There will be no change in the MD and MS examination scheduled on January 5, 2021 (Tuesday).”

In the meantime, the officials at KU informed the candidates registered for NEET and JEE coaching programme that the coaching scheduled from 4th January, 2021 has been postponed due to bad weather and as per weather forecast, the bad weather shall continue for next few days.

KU said that the new dates will be announced soon.

The varsity suggested the candidates keep themselves updated by visiting the Centre’s Webpage.

Meanwhile, the cluster University Srinagar also has postponed its all examinations that were scheduled to be held on January-05.

CUS’s controller examinations, Prof Mir Khurshid Ahmad said all the examination of Undergraduate courses, integrated course, professional and honors course of the establishment scheduled on January 05 of 2021 stand postponed.

“Fresh dates of the deferred examinations shall be notified later separately,” Mir said.