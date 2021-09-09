KU among top 50 varsities in NIRF ranking; JU slips from 52nd to 72nd place

NIT Srinagar, SMVDU among top 100 Engg Institutes

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Sept 9: Kashmir University has once again secured position among top 50 universities in India while the Jammu University has slipped 20 notches from its last year place in the all India ranking of varsities, conducted by Union Ministry of Education under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Besides, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University have secured ranking among top 100 Engineering Institutions across the country while SMVDU has also found place among 25 ranking Architecture Institutions in India.

The NIRF rankings under various categories, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research etc, were released today by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

KU has been ranked at 48th position among universities assessed under NIRF-2021, with an overall point score of 46.97, in key parameters. The university has scored 60.49 points in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 19.51 points in Research and Professional Practices, 77.03 in Graduation Outcome, 50.12 in Outreach & Inclusive and 25.52 points in Peer Perception. In the last year NIRF ranking also, KU had secured 48th position among top 100 universities.

KU has also bagged an overall rank of 76 amongst all universities, IITs and other Institutions assessed by the Ministry of Education under NIRF-2021. No other institutions from J&K could secure a place in this list and JU has been placed at 145th position in the overall category.

Showing poor performance, Jammu University has slipped 20 notches from its last year NIRF ranking and got 72nd position in the list of 100 top varsities. JU has scored 49.65 points in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 17.53 in Research and Professional Practices, 72.91 in Graduation Outcome, 45.77 in Outreach & Inclusive and 31.01 points in Peer Perception.

In the list of top 100 Engineering Institutions across the country, NIT Srinagar and SMVDU have secured 69th and 94th positions, respectively in the NIRF ranking for 2021.

NIT Srinagar has also got 16th position among all NITs. It has scored 65.87 points in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 14.29 in Research and Professional Practices, 57.85 in Graduation Outcome, 63.89 in Outreach & Inclusive and 6.19 points in Peer Perception.

SMVDU has been ranked at 94th position among the top 100 Engineering Institutes in India. It has scored 69.07 points in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 20.55 in Research and Professional Practices, 47.85 in Graduation Outcome, 45.49 in Outreach & Inclusive and 2.17 points in Peer Perception.

Besides Engineering, SMVDU has also secured ranking among the Architecture Institutions. In the list of total 25 entries for the NIRF ranking, it has been placed at 24th position with 67.12 points in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 0.83 in Research and Professional Practices, 74.57 in Graduation Outcome, 57.86 in Outreach & Inclusive and 23.79 points in Peer Perception.

Launched in September 2015, NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Union Education Ministry to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.