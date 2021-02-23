KU 4th semester, other end-semester exams to be conducted in offline mode

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday decided to hold the fourth semester and other end-semester examinations in offline mode and throw open the varsity for offline teaching of other semesters in a staggered manner in line with the necessary SOPs related to Covid-19.

The decisions to this effect were taken at a meeting of a high-level committee chaired by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat.

Consequent upon deliberations during the meeting, which was attended by top varsity academics and officers, Prof Bhat said a notification has been issued by his office detailing out the plan for conduct of various examinations.

“The examination of the fourth semester and other end-semester examinations shall be conducted physically/offline as per the schedule/academic calendar including GE/OE courses and shall be facilitated hostel accommodation to the deserving students as per UGC norms/guidelines,” the notification reads. “However, the examination of third semester courses, including GE/OE courses, shall be conducted online.”

“All other examinations started either in offline/online mode shall remain unaffected,” the notification reads, adding that other semesters for the offline teaching mode shall be opened in a staggered way as notified earlier and the decision to this effect shall be taken subsequently in the same committee.

The notification has been sent to all heads/directors/coordinators at the main and satellite campuses for compliance.

Prof Bhat said the already-notified standard operating procedures (SOPs)/guidelines shall be followed in letter and spirit by all concerned.

“All these decisions have been taken in the interest of the student community after thorough deliberations,” he said, adding that the university is committed to make its students comfortable in the backdrop of the challenges and concerns posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside maintaining the sanctity of academics and examinations without any compromise.

The Wednesday’s meeting was attended by members of the committee, including Dean of Research Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Dean Colleges Prof GM Sangmi, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Dean School of Biological Sciences and Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Dean School of Education and Behavioural Sciences Prof Showkat A Shah, Provosts of Boys and Girls Hostels, President KUTA, Chief Coordinator (CBCS-PG), Administrator University Health Centre and Assistant Registrar Academic Affairs.