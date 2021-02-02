KS Furniture House celebrates 7th Anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 2: KS Furniture House celebrated its 7th Anniversary here today.

On the occasion, KS Furniture House offered a discount of 50 per cent plus 7 per cent to their customers and planted 100 saplings. A cake cutting ceremony was also organised.

CEO Kushal Sharma said, “KS Furniture House started from a single scratch back in year 2014 on a small scale and later on got in limelight by the virtue of their furniture quality and the standards of service provided to their customers. In the very beginning it had only one branch in Muthi followed by another branch which came up recently in Marble Market. During this journey of 7 years, it has faced a lot of challenges, which made it stubborn and competitive in the market”.

“KS Furniture House is also coming up with two more branches ‘KS Home Store’, which will be focused on budget customers, selling pocket friendly furniture and home appliances and ‘KS Furniture House Wave Mall’, which is opening shortly and will be dealing in modular kitchens and modular wardrobes. The aim is to serve more customers, different market segments and different places, for which there are a few projects in the pipeline”, Sharma maintained.

He said that KS Furniture House has made its goodwill in the market which is attracting more customers to the branch day by day. The face value of KS Furniture House is the element, which makes customers brand hearted for it, Sharma added.