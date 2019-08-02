Sir,

Apropos Dr K.L. Chowdhury’s article ‘Return of Kashmiri Pandits’ (DE 1 Aug) the disturbing point is that a few Pandits hobnobbing with the Hurriyat (M) have publicly said that they have the blessings of the Home Ministry sources to make the exercise. Neither the MHA nor the office of the State Governor has repudiated this assertion. Hence there is a further intensification of uncertainty and suspense…

Dr Chowdhury’s has rightly said that not only the Governments in the State and the Centre but our adversaries in the Valley also want to take shelter behind the pretext of alleged Pandit disunity. The truth is the reverse of this fabrication, and the reality goes beyond that. The united demand of all Pandits all over the world is for a Homeland in Kashmir Valley. Let it be clear first to the Indian Government and then to the stakeholders in Kashmir. We have international support for our demand for Homeland. BJP and Hurriyat (M) may have some unknown understanding between them to serve their political goals on the issue, but we will defeat their nefarious designs. The exiled Pandits will return to their peaceful and pious Homeland but not to a Theo-fascist State.

K.N. Pandita

Jammu

Its quite an informative article by Sajjad Iqbal in Daily Excelsior on July 30, 2019. It’s true that this menace is engulfing our youth at a much faster pace than anyone can think of. Villages are in no way behind than cities. Families in villages having ruined by this deadly menace. Its now or never like situation. It is an appeal to the concerned authorities to take the matter as most urgent.

Dr Suraj Mohani Jamwal

Jammu