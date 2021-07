KP Oli resigns as Prime Minister of Nepal

KATHMANDU [Nepal]: Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to be sworn in as the new PM after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“Our party abides with the order given by the Supreme Court,” Oli said.

The apex court in its verdict ordered President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the successor of now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Sources from President’s Office told said that preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway. However, the time for the event will be announced shortly.

A total of 146 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) reached out to Supreme Court with a writ petition to demand the restoration of the house and appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba, as the next prime minister on May 24.

The petitions at that time included a total of 61 members of the House of Representatives from the Nepali Congress, 49 from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), 23 from the Madhav Nepal faction of CPN-UML, 12 from Upendra Yadav-Baburam Bhattarai of Janata Samajbadi Party and one from Rashtriya Janamorcha Nepal.

Claiming the prime ministership back in May, Deuba had presented signatures of 149 lawmakers to prove that he commanded the majority to lead a new government. Now Deuba is falling short of 23 votes which he earlier used to have from the Madhav Nepal-led faction of CPN-UML.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had refused to allow Deuba to form a new government as per Article 76 (5) and dissolution of the House.

With Oli failing to secure the vote of confidence on May 10, Bhandari on May 13 had appointed Oli prime minister under Article 76 (3) of the constitution as the leader of the party with the highest number of members in the House.

A week after his appointment, Oli on May 20 in a sudden move recommended that the President invoke Article 76 (5) to choose a new prime minister. It’s the President who initiates Article 76 (5) when a prime minister appointed under Article 76 (3) fails the trust vote. Oli, however, neither sought the trust vote nor resigned, thereby creating a situation in which a prime minister was asking the President to appoint a prime minister.

Dissatisfied with the judgement of the Supreme Court, supporters of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday staged a protest against the order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR).

A large number of Oli supporters gathered and shouted slogans against the SC’s verdict. (AGENCY)