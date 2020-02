Kovind hosts banquet for US President

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state banquet hosted in his honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, the last function of his two-day visit to India.

Donald Trump, accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, was received by Kovind at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan along with his wife Savita.

Kovind took President Trump to Durbar Hall where the visiting dignitary saw the Gautam Buddha statue belonging to the 5th century and portraits of various Indian leaders.

Later, the two presidents met for ceremonial talks during which Kovind said importance of the Indo-US relations could be gauged from the fact that a large number of people came to welcome him. (AGENCIES)