Kothari Industrial signs licensing agreement with Royer Group; to launch Kickers brand

CHENNAI, Aug 3: Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate D C Kothari Group, has signed a 30-year licensing and distribution agreement with Royer Group of France, for sales and marketing of popular footwear brand Kickers in India, the company said on Saturday.

The agreement also covers sales and marketing in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Aimed at boosting the Centre’s ambitious ‘Make In India’ campaign, Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd along with the Royer Group of France, would be sharing exchange of technology in the apparel and footwear segment, a company statement here said.

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director J Rafiq Ahmed said the entry of the Kickers brand in India could prove to be a game-changer not only for KICL but for retail fashion industry as a whole, as the basket of products that would be introduced would not only be high on fashion content but also high quality with new comfort technologies.

The agreement also envisages a share of design and technology transfer, making of all the Kickers products in the domestic market.

“Our concept appeals to the ability of every adult and every child to renew physical contact with material and therefore, the products, thanks to their shape and colours with strong evocative power,” Royer Group Chairman Jacques Royer said.

With India emerging as a stable manufacturing base and according top priority to this sector, Kothari Group has forayed into the footwear segment through the Kickers brand.

India is also one of the fastest consumers of footwear brand, the statement added. (PTI)