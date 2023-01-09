KONE India Announces Grand Opening of its Sustainable New Office and Warehouse in Gurgaon

GURGAON, Jan 9: KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, announced its expansion in North with the opening of a new larger new office and state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Gurgaon today.

Just at the dawn of the new year, KONE India Gurgaon team moved to a new and bigger office space in the premium business complex of Suncity Success Tower at Golf Couse Extension Road, Gurgaon. To strengthen customer experience with minimized downtime of elevators and escalators, and for swift deliveries of spares, the company also inaugurated its warehouse near the new facility. The new office is not only smart but also sustainable. KONE believes that green buildings should be favoured when relocating KONE facilities to existing buildings. This new office has been chosen on the factors and designed in ways, that address all the important aspects of sustainability and a sense of place. There is a brilliant integration of sustainability in the office design, specifically through the utilization of natural light, leading to a minimized amount of artificial light and reduced electricity and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) costs.

“This is a new chapter of development and growth! At KONE, we are committed to expanding our reach in India and bringing our world-class sustainable People Flow™ solutions directly to our customers,” said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India. “Our new, larger office in Gurgaon has been set-up in accordance with our strategy of sustainable success with customers and will help us strengthen our connect with our customers. It also aims to provide an excellent experience for all their equipment needs and requirements, be it for Sales, Installation, Service, Spare Parts, AMC or Modernisation. The office is easily accessible and has the capacity to serve customers within and around Gurgaon and some parts of Haryana, such as Rohtak, Manesar, Rewari, etc.,” he further added.

The new facility also comprises the state-of-the-art Experience Centre including the world’s first digitally connected Elevators – the KONE DX Class. It provides customers with an in-person chance to see for themselves the quality and the innovations that drive KONE. It offers a real-time touch-and-feel experience of KONE products, displaying our technological and aesthetic capabilities.

One of the main initiatives for KONE towards carbon-neutral operations is transitioning to a low-emission vehicle fleet. They are incorporating electrified vehicles in local car policies, encouraging their employees to opt for low-emissions vehicles, and providing charging points. This building comprises of 50 EV charging stations in the basement to support this initiative.

There are 200 live plants in the office, that not only add to the calmness aesthetically, but also absorb CO2 and other pollutant particulates to emit pure oxygen and help in climate change.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com.

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

