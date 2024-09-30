Kolkata rape: SC pulls up Bengal govt for ‘tardiness’ in installing CCTVs, building resting rooms

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over “tardy” progress by West Bengal government in installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets and separate resting rooms in government medical colleges, and directed the state to complete ongoing work by October 15.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that no part of the work carried out by the state government was above 50 per cent.

“Why is the progress so tardy. You have to take action,” the bench told senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the West Bengal government.

Dwivedi said some progress has been made and “we need more time to finish the task”.

“There has been logistical delays due to delay in release of funds, floods, etc.,” Dwivedi said. A total of 6,178 CCTV cameras were to be installed, 26 per cent has been completed and remaining work will be done by October 10, he added.

As the hearing commenced, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the victim’s parents, told the bench that the parents of the deceased are disconcerted by repeated clips in social media disclosing her name and photos.

The top court said it had already passed an order on this issue and it was for the law enforcement agencies to implement the order. It clarified its earlier order and said it applies to all social media intermediaries.

“The earlier order of Wikipedia shall be applicable to all social media intermediaries and ensure that no picture, etc of the victim of RG Kar rape and murder is displayed,” the bench said.

It also recorded the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shall notify a nodal officer in relation to any uploading of unauthorised publication.

The bench noted that substantial leads have come up in the CBI investigation and it has given statements on both aspects — alleged rape and murder and the financial irregularities.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for a resident doctors’ association, submitted that many persons facing allegations of financial irregularities are still holding positions of power at R G Kar Hospital.

The apex court asked Mehta, appearing for CBI, who are the people under probe still employed in R G Kar Hospital against whom financial irregularities are alleged and asked it to share the information with the state government for appropriate action.

“Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi states that if CBI shares material with state against such persons, state shall act in accordance with service rules and regulations,” the bench noted.

On the issue of doctors’ protest, the West Bengal government told the bench that resident doctors are not performing inpatient department and outpatient department work.

The submission was opposed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for resident doctors, who said they are performing all essential and emergency services.

The top court directed Mehta to submit a report on progress of National Task Force and posted the hearing in the rape-murder case to October 14.

The court on September 17 had said it was disturbed by the findings given in a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape-murder case but refused to divulge the details, saying any disclosure may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic’s body with severe injury marks was found on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. (PTI)