Kohlu-extracted mustard oil contains anti-cancer compound: Research study

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: According to a study conducted by a research Journal, the Kohlu extracted Mustard oil contains anti-cancer compound. The study published in the renowned research journal ‘Food Chemistry’, found the presence of Aurantiamide Acetate, a known anti-cancer compound, in mustard seed oil extracted using ‘Kohlu’ with wooden mortar and pestle.

The results demonstrate that ‘Kohlu’ extracted oil could have remarkable ability to help prevent cancer and could aid in its treatment.

Commenting on the study, Baba Ramdev emphasised that this goes beyond mere investigations, representing a tangible manifestation of our time-honoured Indian traditions.

He said, “It unveils how diverse practices ingrained in our traditional daily routines empowered us to combat various ailments, naturally. This research further reinforces the conception that true science does not always mean enormous machinery, but at times, seemingly simple techniques with the great potential to enhance the lives of people.”

The Indian traditional heritage fostered a nature-friendly development that results in simple healthy lifestyle. This core concept of our centuries old tradition has now been substantiated by modern scientific validation and publications in international research journals.

The nature-friendly tradition of extracting Mustard oil using ‘Kohlu’ not only has robust scientific merits; but also serves to conserve nature and revitalize home-grown cow-centric cottage industries, thereby generating local employment and promoting meaningful co-existence with our cows, he said.