Kohli Fined 50 Per Cent Of Match Fees For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Star batter Virat Kohli was on Monday fined half of his match fees for showing dissent towards umpire’s decision during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli was given out after the he was caught off a waist-height full-toss delivery Harshit Rana during RCB’s one-run loss to KKR at the Eden Garden’s on Sunday.

The Hawk-Eye system that measures no-balls for height came into play. The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist when he made contact with the ball.