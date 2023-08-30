Known As Paradise On Earth, Kashmir Is Regaining Its Pristine Glory: Social Worker Nagi

Jammu, Aug 30: Acknowledging a positive change in Kashmir over the past couple of years, social activist Rouble Nagi on Tuesday said the lost paradise is fast regaining its pristine glory and all stakeholders should come forward to strengthen the gains.

Nagi, the chairperson of a Mumbai-based organisation engaged in women empowerment, was in Kashmir recently in connection with the one-day tour of Miss world Karolina Bielawska and other pageant winners.

“Being myself from J&K, I have been working in the region since 2017 and I am proud to witness a positive change in the valley over the past several years. The (Srinagar’s city centre) Lal Chowk is abuzz with activities and people can be seen clicking selfies at 11 pm.

“The positivity is back in Jammu and Kashmir and people are feeling a sense of pride. We have a G20 working group meeting and now the visit of Miss world while many more international and national events are in pipeline,” Nagi said here. (Agencies)