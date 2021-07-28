Kishtwar Cloudburst: LG Speaks To Amit Shah, Assured Centre’s Continuous Help

JAMMU, July 28 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that he spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar and that he was assured continuous support from Central government.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji & discussed situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar. Hon’ble Home Minister has assured continuous support from Central Govt. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by unfortunate natural calamity,” Sinha said in a tweet.

He said District administration, Police and SDRF team are at Honjar village. “An SDRF team is waiting to be airlifted at Jammu while, two SDRF teams are on stand-by. An NDRF team from Punjab has been rushed for rescue & relief operation,” he said in another tweet.

So far seven bodies have been recovered while 17 persons were rescued in injured condition and are being provided medical care. In all 38 people were affected and fate of 16 others is still unknown. (Agencies)