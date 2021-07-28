Kishtwar Cloudburst: Closely monitoring situation, Air Force authorities contacted: Dr Jitendra Singh

JAMMU, July 28: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the situation in Kishtwar is being closely monitored after the district was hit by cloudburst on Wednesday.

Air Force authorities have also been contacted for airlifting the injured if required, he added.

Dr Singh, who is Member Parliament from Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha Constituency, tweeted, “Just now spoke to DM Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons missing, 4 dead bodies recovered so far.”

“Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required,” Dr Singh wrote, adding, “keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement.”

Meanwhile, SDRF teams from Doda and Udhampur have been pressed into service for rescue operation, while another SDRF team is being airlifted from Jammu.

“One team of NDRF and SDRF team from Srinagar kept on standby for airlifting from Srinagar while one NDRF team on way from Jammu towards Kishtwar,” an official said. (Agencies)