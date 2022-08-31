Kishtwar Accident | PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of deceased

JAMMU, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased who lost their lives in road accident as an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The injured will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

PMO said, “Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.” (Agencies)