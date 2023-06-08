Kisan Sampark Abhiyan | Over 2 Lakh Farmers In 1873 Panchayats Of J&K Get Benefitted

Jammu, Jun 8: More the two lakh farmers from 1873 Panchayats have been benefitted from the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in just seven rounds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme which still has 12 more rounds to go till August 31, has sprung surprising number of farmers who are converging at the venues to listen and watch to what is going to be most pragmatic programme ever envisaged in the agriculture and allied sectors not only the UT but in whole of the country.

“A turning point in the history of the Agriculture sector is being reached in the UT of J&K through two major initiatives, ‘Daksh Kisan’ and ‘Kisan Sathi’,” said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department here on Thursday.

He said that Daksh Kisan is a first of its kind online Hybrid skilling programme designed exclusively for the farming community while over 27000 farmers have registered under Daksh Kisan Portal till now and around 8000 farmers have enrolled in the skilling course of their choice.

“To add to this, around 2000 farmers have already progressed to the advanced level of completion of the online skilling course,” he added.

Dulloo said that Daksh Kisan- is a Learning Management System (LMS) for skill development of the farmers. A first of its kind in the country, Daksh Kisan, has been developed by Agriculture Production Department, where 121 skilling courses as per the agro-climatic zones of the J&K UT are available for free to the farmers.

Farmers have particularly shown great enthusiasm in Kisan Sathi- the IT Dashboard of the schemes under HADP, developed by APD, he said.

“The data of around 1.92 lakh farmers has been captured till date using IT Tools. Baseline analytical tools are being deployed using AI to ascertain the state of agriculture in the UT, which shall be of immense help to planners to devise suitable interventions for having a holistic development of Agriculture and farmers in the UT,” said the ACS.

He added that all this has been made possible due to massive outreach of the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan which was launched on April 24 and a total of 1873 panchayats across all the Districts

of the Union Territory have been covered till date under the abhiyan.

This massive farmer’s orientation exercise is being undertaken by Agriculture Production department in the UT of J&K whereby ambitious targets of reaching out to each and every farmer family in each and every Panchayat of the UT has been envisaged under the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in next four months under the recently launched Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). (Agencies)