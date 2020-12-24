Kingpin of kidnapping case arrested by Samba Police

SAMBA: Samba Police today achieved a major success with the arrest of Kingpin from Dharamshala (HP) in a Kidnapping case registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana under Case FIR No.61/2019 U/S 364/387/147/120-B/347/RPC 3/25-A Act 4/6 POCSO Act.

Brief facts of the case are that on 06.05.2019, a complainant namely Joginder Pal Sharma S/O Krishan Lal R/O Dasal, Meen Sarkar Tehsil Bari Brahmana Distt. Samba lodged a verbal report at P/S Bari Brahmana that his son namely Anirudh Sadhotra age about 10-11 years, a student of 5th class was kidnapped by some unknown persons in a red colour car when his son de-boarded from school bus and was on his way back to home . The kidnappers demanded ransom for the release of kidnapped child. On this, instant case was registered at P/S Bari Brahmana and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana to work out the case. With the continuous strenuous efforts coupled with technical assistance under the close supervision of SSP Samba, the kidnapped child was recovered and 06 accused persons were arrested. The two vehicles and one Scooty used in the commission of crime were also seized. But the Mastermind/Kingpin of the said Kidnapping case namely Sanjay Kumar Raina S/O Bassi R/O Gundna Distict Doda A/P Jallo Chack Tehsil and District Jammu absconded.

During the investigation, it was found that conspiracy to kidnap this young boy was done by all the accused persons and Kingpin & Mastermind of this extortionist module was Sanjay Kumar Raina. Based on evidence collected, charge sheet was filed in Hon’ble Court of law against 06 accused persons in custody whereas later one absconded and Hon’ble Court issued warrant under Section 512 CrPC against him. The person remainded at large and was not found till now. However, SDPO Bari Brahmana Mrs. Mohita Sharma IPS under the guidance and supervision of SSP Samba constituted special teams which carried multiple raids at many places. Taking help of both human and technical intelligence, SDPO Bari Brahmana and her team were able to locate the culprit in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The culprit was arrested with the help of Himachal Police. The culprit was also staying there in disguise. A vehicle Ertiga and many fake cards, a lighter like article used by culprit as Pistol was also recovered from his possession at the time of apprehension.

Keeping in view sensitivity of case, a look out notice was already issued by Samba Police on 29th May, 2019 wherein cash reward of 25,000/- was announced for giving any clue/information about the accused Sanjay Raina.

The interrogation of the accused is going on and many disclosures are expected about his involvement in many intrastate and interstate extortionist modules.