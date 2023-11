King Charles III visits war cemetery in Kenya after voicing ”deepest regret” for colonial violence

Nairobi (Kenya), Nov 1:King Charles III visited a war cemetery in Nairobi on Wednesday, laying a wreath in honour of Kenyans who fought alongside the British in the two world wars, a day after the monarch expressed “greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the violence of the colonial era.

Charles, who with Queen Camilla arrived on Monday in what is his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch, cited the “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed against Kenyans as they sought independence.

However, he didn’t explicitly apologise for Britain’s actions in its former colony as many Kenyans wanted.

At the state banquet hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday, Charles said there “can be no excuse” for the “wrongdoings of the past”.

He said that addressing them with honesty and openness could “continue to build an ever closer bond in the years ahead”.

After the wreath-laying, he handed replacement medals to four veterans who have since lost theirs. Among the four was Cpl. Samwel Nthigai Mburia, who is 117 years old. The other three are privates John Kavai, Kefa Chagira and Ezekiel Nyanjom Anyange.

Kavai, 101, who fought in India and Burma in World War II, said his medals were a “joy and pride for him and his entire family”, reminding him of his service. “I will not lose these ones until my death and my children will be custodians,” he added.

Mburia, who fought in Damascus, Cairo and Jerusalem, said he got rid of his medal a long time ago for fear of being associated with the British colonisers but was now happy to get a replacement from the king.

The cemetery has 59 graves and neighbours Kariokor market, previously the site of Nairobi’s Carrier Corps Depot, the administrative centre through which soldiers heading to the front passed through. Charles also met with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission members and communities living near the cemetery.

Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year and has had a close but at times challenging relationship with Britain after the prolonged struggle against colonial rule, sometimes known as the Mau Mau Rebellion, in which thousands of Kenyans died.

Colonial authorities resorted to executions and detention without trial as they tried to put down the insurrection, and thousands of Kenyans said they were beaten and sexually assaulted by agents of the administration.

Camilla on Wednesday visited the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi to hear how the charity is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys. She saw how the donkeys are housed and treated and met with their owners who explained how the project has impacted their lives.

She who wore a cream shirt waisted dress with embroidered giraffe panels by Anna Valentine.

On the roads leading to the cemetery, located at a walking distance from the central business district, Kenyan authorities deployed heavy security forces, including army, an anti-terror police unit, elite units and regular police.

Traders and passersby were allowed to use only one side of the road. A small crowd gathered outside the cemetery after the king’s arrival.

The king will visit the UN office in Nairobi later to learn more about the work of United Nations environment programmes in Kenya.

Charles also plans to visit Nairobi National Park and meet with environmental activist Wanjira Mathai, the daughter of late Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai, to emphasize his commitment to environmental protection.

During the visit, Britain announced 4.5 million pounds (USD 5.5 million) in new funding to support education reforms in Kenya.

The royal family has long ties to Africa. In 1947, the future Queen Elizabeth II pledged lifelong service to Britain and the Commonwealth during a speech from South Africa on her 21st birthday. Five years later, she and her husband Prince Philip were visiting Aberdare National Park in Kenya when they learned that her father had died and she had become queen. (AP)