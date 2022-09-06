Kinetic Green aims Rs 600 cr revenue from e-two-wheeler biz this fiscal: Sulajja Firodia Motwani

Mumbai, Sept 6: Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green is eying a Rs 600 crore revenue from its e-two-wheeler business this fiscal.

The Pune-based company that ventured into the electric two-wheeler segment in March last year with the roll out of two e-scooter models — Zing and Zoom — late last month launched its third model, Zing HSS, a high-speed scooter, priced at Rs 85,000 ex-showroom, including FAME subsidy.

The dealerships have already placed bookings for 5,000 units of the new vehicles for September, which is a “very good” response, according Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kinetic Green.

“We are targeting a turnover of Rs 600 crore from two-wheeler business this fiscal. We are looking to be one of the leading players in this space, with presence across spectrum — from low-speed-to-high-speed vehicles and with focus on scooters,” Motwani told PTI.

She said the company is looking to launch three more two-wheeler models, including the iconic moped Luna in its electric avatar, in the next 3-6 months.

Kinetic Group has experience in two-wheeler space, in developing advanced two-wheelers like Kinetic Luna and Kinetic Honda scooter, she said.

She said the new products will be a combination of Kinetic Green developed models as well as models developed through its technical collaboration with Chinese EV giant Aima Technology Group.

The vehicle models from the tech partnership platform are expected to hit the market from the first quarter of next year.

The company announced forming a technical collaboration with Aima in January to co-develop and co-design electric two wheelers for the domestic market in its pursuit to aggressively scale up the volumes and capacity to 5-lakh vehicles per annum in the next two years.

Kinetic Green has already grossed around 40,000 units, clocking on an average around 4,000-5,000 units a month from its two scooter models since the sales gathered steam in July last year, after the easing of restrictions, which were imposed in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, she said.

“We have just begun and are looking at building our volumes. We are looking at ramping up these numbers to 10,000 units per month in the remaining part of the fiscal,” she said.

Besides, the company has also scaled up its e-two-wheeler production capacity to 3-lakh units per year, she added.

The new scooter model, Zing HSS offers a 125-km range on a single charge and a top speed of 60 k per hour. It also comes equipped with advanced features such as multi-speed mode, part failure indicator, 3.4 KwH advanced Lithium-ion batteries, 3-step adjustable suspension and regenerative braking system, as per the company. (PTI)