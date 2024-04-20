Kimchi for health and glowing skin

Shahnaz Husain

Love spicy food? Want a healthier gut? Are you tempted? There’s nothing like indulging in a meal that tastes sour, salty, and zingy and is full of numerous beauty benefits, right?

Fermented food Kimchi is full of the good bacteria responsible for keeping things running smoothly in our gut and has gained a well-deserved reputation for making your outer appearance appear excellent as well.

Kimchi is a salted, fermented vegetable dish that’s a staple in Korean cuisine. It was invented thousands of years ago as a way to preserve vegetables.

With attention focused firmly on inner health in 2024, Kimchi make your inner beauty shine through ‘glass skin’ — clear, acne-free, smooth, and hydrated.

The spicy kick dish is made by napa cabbage, carrots , radish and other ingredients from cucumber to pumpkin which are left at room temperature from a few days to a few weeks to ferment in salted brine with seasonings such as sugar, salt, onions, garlic, ginger, and chilli peppers. However, other foods can also be used to make kimchi, such as celery, beetroot, bamboo shoots, eggplant, broccoli, and even apples!

Kimchi, especially when fermented for a long time, has the most significant anti-aging prevention effect. Alongside its natural probiotic effect, it boasts a high activity of lactic acid and zymogens.

The fermentation process involved in making kimchi produces bioactive compounds such as flavonoids and phenolic acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. It can treat skin conditions like acne, rosacea, and premature ageing.

Kimchi has plenty of antioxidants to fight free radicals and prevent the oxidative damage they cause. In other words: it keeps those premature wrinkles away from your face for way longer.

The selenium found in garlic in kimchi keeps your skin and hair healthy, and eating kimchi helps you prevent wrinkles in the long run.

Kimchi contains various antioxidants, including vitamins A and C, which are essential for skin health. Antioxidants help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, environmental stressors, and UV radiation. kimchi contributes to a more radiant and youthful-looking complexion

“Kimchi has a high quantity of ‘good’ bacteria which occurs as a result of the fermentation process that it undergoes.”The good bacteria help your microbiome to thrive. Kimchi contains of vitamins including vitamins A and C, 10 different minerals, and amino acids.

To start, fresh vegetables such as Chinese cabbage and other fresh vegetables like carrots, radish, and onions are chopped to a large bowl with salt and tossed to distribute the salt evenly in the cabbage. Stirring it every half hour to ensure that the cabbage has wilted down completely. When the salt has completely dissolved after few hours then they’re rinsed and drained to remove the extra water. Spread other ingredients like ginger, garlic, sugar, salt, rice flour, chilli oil, chilli powder or pepper flakes, fish sauce in between the layers of cabbage leaves and let it sit for 2-3 hours . Use a ratio of 1/2 cup (72 grams) of salt to every (2.7 kg) of cabbage. Pack the mixture into a large sterile container or sealed jar for storage. Close the lid and let ferment at room temperature for a few days depending on how deep you want the flavours to be. Make sure you let the jar breathe regularly by unscrewing the lid to let accumulated air escape and then closing it up again. Once you see bubbles beginning to form (usually after 3 days), store them in the fridge so they can continue to ferment for another 2 weeks or so where they’ll develop the deep, complex flavours kimchi is known for. Don’t forget to occasionally unscrew the lid to let the air out!

* The probiotics in kimchi are “beneficial for immune function because the majority of immune function takes place in the gut,

* Kimchi can also do your heart good by upping the levels of antioxidants especially vitamin C

* In your body, thanks to ingredients like ginger and hot red peppers. Antioxidants help stabilize damaged cells that can accelerate the disease process, so having a high antioxidant status can protect you from chronic conditions, like heart disease.

* The anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin C-rich foods may help decrease the risk of heart disease.

* Kimchi is full of healthy bacteria like probiotics which may improve heart health by reducing cholesterol and inflammation. The fibre, antioxidants, and nutrients in kimchi can also help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, which can boost heart health

* Eating kimchi every day may help people tackle a bulging waistline. The “good” bacteria in kimchi can have an effect on weight.

* Kimchi is high in sodium, with about 500 milligrams per cup. That’s more than 20% of all the sodium that you’re supposed to get in a day. Too much sodium can raise your risk of high blood pressure. If kimchi isn’t prepared or stored properly, it can cause food poisoning.

* Kimchi can be eaten on its own, as a side dish, or as an ingredient in other foods. Its spicy, tangy flavour is an excellent complement to savoury foods, and it’s often paired with rice dishes to add contrast to a meal.

* Kimchi can go bad if it isn’t kept at a cool, stable temperature, it can grow harmful bacteria or mould. Don’t eat any soft, slimy kimchi; toss it out.

(The author is a Beauty expert)