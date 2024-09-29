Moscow, Sept 29: The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 1,965 soldiers over the past 24 hours in battles with Russian forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Kiev has lost up to 620 soldiers, one tank and one weapons depot in battles with Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces eliminated up to 610 Ukrainian servicepeople.

Russia’s Zapad (West) group of forces has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers and three weapons depots, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Vostok (East) group of forces.

Ukraine has also lost up to 70 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Sever (North) group of forces and up to 80 soldiers, one tank and three ammunition depots in battles with Russia’s Dnepr group of forces, the defense ministry said.

