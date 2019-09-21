Kiara Advani roped in for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

NEW DELHI: Taking her successful association with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to the next level post ‘Kabir Singh’, actress Kiara Advani has now signed their next, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, as the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The movie will be helmed by director Anees Bazmee.

The new-age, fresh jodi of Kiara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space together for the first time in the horror comedy that has created huge curiosity among their fans asking for more.

Kiara says, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!”

Director Anees Bazmee says, “I always look forward to working with Gen-Z actors, this is my first collaboration with Kartik and Kiara. I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast.”

The highly-anticipated horror comedy is scheduled to go on floors in October this year and will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

