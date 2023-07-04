Khushal Sar, Gilsar spring back to life with gushing waters, fishing

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 4: A remarkable transformation is visible at the twin lakes in the heart of the city as the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) diligently carries out dredging works at Gilsar Lake after bringing to life the Khushal Sar Lake. The ongoing activities are part of NLCO’s ‘Mission Ehsaas’ Phase III, focusing on restoration efforts and dredging to revitalize the lake and its natural springs.

NLCO Chairman, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, shared the progress, stating, “Out of the total 17 springs, two have been successfully restored, with dredging operations currently in progress. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been extending valuable support and assistance in this endeavour.”

Visible changes are already apparent on the ground, with water flowing freely between the twin lakes, depicting the improved and increased water flow.

Astonishingly, locals have witnessed the return of fishing activities, a rare sight in recent times. Muneer Ahmad, a resident, expressed his delight, saying, “You can clearly see fish swimming beneath the water, which is nothing short of a miracle since these lakes had turned into dumping sites.”

It is noteworthy that during Phase-I of the initiative, NLCO successfully cleaned Khushal Sar, and in Phase II worked on the restoration of navigation towards Sazgaripora and Zadibal, gaining public support and recognition, including a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also praised the initiative on several occasions, emphasizing the importance of public participation in such endeavours.

Wangnoo emphasized the importance of authorities taking ownership of these lakes, as, he said, it would ensure their sustainability and long-term conservation.

He said that the upkeep of these lakes holds significance not only for the twin lakes but also for nearby water bodies such as Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, and Anchar Lake. “When these water bodies are in good condition, it rejuvenates and maintains the entire hydrology system, safeguarding associated water bodies as well,” he added.

What is noteworthy here is that the revival of these once-dead water bodies has instilled a sense of ownership and responsibility among the local community. Locals are now actively involved in maintaining the cleanliness of the water bodies.

Wangnoo commended the efforts of SMC and LCMA, saying, “For the first time, on the occasion of Eid, waste materials were not dumped into the water bodies, indicating the impact of our collective efforts.”

Aiming for long-term conservation, he outlined a series of crucial steps that must be taken to ensure the conservation and protection of the water bodies for future generations. He stressed the immediate handover of the twin lakes to a competent conservation authority for better preservation.

“Commitment to sustainability requires continuous upkeep measures, including the installation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and the connection of all drains to prevent pollution at its source,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Wangnoo emphasized the restoration of choked springs as a way to nurture nature’s invaluable resources, suggesting demarcation for clear identification and securing the water bodies for future generations.

He also called for the establishment of proper solid waste collection systems and a blanket ban on further construction near the water body. “Apart from that, there is a need for fencing boundaries, retrieval of encroached land as well as the rehabilitation of people associated with Nadru,” he said.