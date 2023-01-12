Khidmat Centre operators demand permanent settlement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Khidmat Centre Association (JKBKCA) has urged upon the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh to direct J&K Bank management for formulation of a permanent settlement policy in favour of Khidmat Centre professionals.

The demand was raised during a press conference conducted by representatives of Khidmat Centre Association from J&K as well as Ladakh, at Press Club here today. JKBKCA members reminded the UT administration as well as Dr Jitendra Singh regarding the promises made in 2020 for framing a permanent settlement job policy and implement the same to safeguard the interest of thousands of Khidmat Centre owners working across J&K and Ladakh.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Association, Tanveer Haji said that the J&K Bank had established 1204 Khidmat centres across J&K under assigned role of Service Centre Agency envisaged in National e-Governance Programme and after issuing advertisement for the establishment of the same in 2009, the Bank selected highly qualified youth under defined and specific criteria.

“Permanent settlement is our right to claim and obligation of the J&K Bank to formulate it as we have been working with the Bank for last 12 years,” he said, adding, guidelines have been issued from time to time by PMO and J&K administration regarding permanent settlement of Khidmat Centre operators but none of them have been implemented so far.

Haji appealed MoS PMO and J&K LG Manoj Sinha to look into the matter personally and implement the rehabilitation policy for Khidmat Centre operators so that their long pending issue is resolved without any further delay.