Khellani Tunnel To Be Upgraded To 2-Lanes In J&K: Nitin Gadkari

JAMMU, Aug 3: Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Sunday informed that the Khellani tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir ‘s Doda is getting upgraded to two lanes.

In a post on X, In Jammu & Kashmir, we are upgrading the Uni-Directional Khellani Tunnel into a 2-lane strcuture, incorporating a paved shoulder and improving its approach road on NH-244. The entire length of this project spans 2.419 kilometers and falls within Package 3.

The upgraded tunnel is set to ensure year-round accessibility, a development that will significantly benefit the local economy and the residents of the region.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, this ambitious project is dedicated to achieving expeditious, trouble-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Jammu & Kashmir region.

𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐮 & 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐢𝐫, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢-𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝟐-𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, incorporating a paved shoulder and improving its approach road on NH-244. The entire length of this… pic.twitter.com/jAWyrQXeCh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 3, 2023