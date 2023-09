Khellani Tunnel To Be Upgraded To 2-Lanes In J&K: Nitin Gadkari

JAMMU, Aug 3: Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Sunday informed that the Khellani tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir ‘s Doda is getting upgraded to two lanes.

In a post on X, In Jammu & Kashmir, we are upgrading the Uni-Directional Khellani Tunnel into a 2-lane strcuture, incorporating a paved shoulder and improving its approach road on NH-244. The entire length of this project spans 2.419 kilometers and falls within Package 3.

The upgraded tunnel is set to ensure year-round accessibility, a development that will significantly benefit the local economy and the residents of the region.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, this ambitious project is dedicated to achieving expeditious, trouble-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Jammu & Kashmir region.

๐ˆ๐ง ๐‰๐š๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ & ๐Š๐š๐ฌ๐ก๐ฆ๐ข๐ซ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”๐ง๐ข-๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Š๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ข ๐“๐ฎ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐Ÿ-๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž, incorporating a paved shoulder and improving its approach road on NH-244. The entire length of thisโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/jAWyrQXeCh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 3, 2023