Khatana takes oath as RS Member, vows to work for welfare of downtrodden

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujar leader, Ghulam Ali Khatana from J&K took oath as MP Rajya Sabha (RS) in the presence of Vice President and RS Chairman , Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi today.

On the occasion former Chief Minister of Tripura, Bilab Kumar Dev was also administered oath by Vice President along with Khatana .

BJP general secretary, Polsani Muralidhar Rao and Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh was also present on the occasion. They greeted Khatana for being nominated to House of Elders and expressed the hope that he will come to the expectations of the people of J&K.

Besides, Khatana his family members including his wife and two children were also present on the occasion.

Later talking to media persons Khatana said his priority will be to bring the misguided youth in J&K to mainstream and he will strive hard for the welfare of the people especially the Muslims, Dalits and those belonging to backward classes.

Later addressing a function organised at Constitution Club in New Delhi by Atif Rashid ex Vice Chairman, Minority Commission which was also attended by Alka Gujar national secretary, BJP, Khatana appealed members of Muslim community that shun those political parties which used them as vote bank for decades together and exploited them for their vested political interests. He said BJP is not untouchable but one of the largest political parties which is working for the welfare of people irrespective of their cast, creed, colour region and religion.

He asked them to look towards the Parsis who are a microscopic minority and see how they flourished and were contributing in the nation building.

He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is a world leader and we have to work with him shoulder to shoulder for making the nation strong and prosperous by contributing in the field of education, health, industry etc.