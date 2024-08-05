Khatana criticises delays, asks officers to adopt proactive problem-solving approach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: In a dedicated public outreach initiative, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member, Gulam Ali Khatana, visited Kotli Tanda in Akhnoor today to address the grievances of marginalized sections of society. The event saw participation from various sections, including EWSs, SCs, STs, OBCs, women and youth, who voiced their concerns directly to the MP.

Khatana emphasized the importance of efficient governance and directed the attending officers to resolve the issues faced by the people promptly, without necessitating repeated visits to public offices. He highlighted the Union Government’s commitment to serving the people under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister is leaving no stone unturned to serve the people of the country,” he stated, underscoring the Government’s efforts to rectify the governance lapses left by previous administrations. “Focusing on the vacuum emerged due to the misgovernance of Congress since independence, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to undo the blunders committed by the Congress party,” Khatana added.

The MP held a comprehensive public outreach meeting with representatives from various marginalized groups. The discussions centered around the pressing issues affecting these communities, from basic amenities to social welfare schemes. Khatana’s engagement with the public was a testament to his commitment to inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits of Government schemes reach every section of society.

Khatana highlighted the significance of Government departments that are directly connected to the public, such as the Rural Development Department, Public Works (R&B) Department, Jal Shakti Department, PMGSY, Health, and CAPD. He urged these departments to prominently display information about welfare schemes initiated by the Modi Government in their offices and public places. “If the details of welfare schemes are displayed at public offices/places, it will make the masses aware and ensure the benefits reach the last person,” he said.

Khatana stressed the need for a proactive approach from Government officers. He directed the public servants to adopt a problem-solving mindset and engage with the masses directly. “Officers should come in redressal mode to solve the problems being faced by the masses, instead of sitting in air-conditioned offices.”