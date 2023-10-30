Khatana commends PM, HM, LG for promoting public outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for their proactive efforts in promoting public outreach and ensuring the welfare of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a largely attended public meeting at Bathindi here, Gulam Ali Khatana lauded the comprehensive and forward-thinking initiatives undertaken by the Central Government and the local administration. These initiatives, spearheaded by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha are aimed at ensuring that the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir receive the attention and support they need. The public outreach efforts, led by the Central and local authorities, will be instrumental in addressing the concerns and grievances of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Khatana noted that these efforts will foster a sense of inclusivity, transparency and good governance, ultimately leading to the region’s development and prosperity.

Khatana said, “It is indeed heartening to witness the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah,and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha towards the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Their vision and leadership have ushered in a new era of development and opportunity for our region. The ongoing public outreach efforts have created a robust platform for the people to voice their concerns and aspirations, ensuring their active participation in the growth and progress of our beautiful land.”

He further underscored the transformative impact of these initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, as the residents witness a wave of development, infrastructure improvement and economic growth that fosters hope and a brighter future for the region.

Khatana, while recognizing the challenges and complexities involved in addressing the unique needs of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed confidence in the steadfast commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in achieving lasting peace, prosperity, and unity in the region.