Khatana calls on PM

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Ghulam Ali Khatana met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and held an extensive discussion on the present situation, development priorities and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir with him.

Khatana appreciated the major transformation witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir under the Modi Government—from bloodshed to classrooms and sports fields, from hartals to business and productive activity, and from people fleeing the region to people participating confidently in every walk of life. He said that peace has restored hope, security and dignity and must now be firmly converted into sustained prosperity.

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The MP highlighted the need to further strengthen opportunities for youth, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, sports and self-employment, so that the younger generation becomes a principal force behind the development of J&K and the mission of Viksit Bharat.

He appreciated the expansion of rail connectivity, including the Srinagar connection, and stressed that connectivity must be matched by modern tourism infrastructure, including facilities for religious, spiritual, cultural and adventure tourism.

Khatana urged renewal and strengthening of the industrial package for Jammu & Kashmir to attract investment, expand manufacturing and generate employment. He also raised issues concerning farmers, horticulture, traders and the business community, emphasizing the need to move decisively from disruption to productive fields, markets and enterprise.

He advocated greater promotion of GI-tagged products of J&K, enabling farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to secure better markets, stronger branding and improved incomes.

The MP also placed before the Prime Minister the need for a comprehensive audit and effective monitoring of budgetary allocations, Central support and Centrally funded projects in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring transparency, timely execution and that public money reaches the intended beneficiaries.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of minorities contributing their capabilities and services to the larger national mission of Viksit Bharat. The discussion also covered greater engagement of the minority diaspora in projecting India’s development, culture and achievements abroad and in building stronger economic, educational, cultural and people-to-people linkages between India and their respective countries.