Khanna meets Railway Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Former Member of Parliament and Himachal Pradesh BJP Prabhari, Avinash Rai Khanna, called on Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology at New Delhi today and submitted a memorandum containing demand for establishment of direct rail link between Katra and Chandigarh.

Avinash Rai Khanna mentioned that holy town of Katra is visited by crores of people as pilgrims to perform darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi every year. Even tourists also visit Katra and other areas in large numbers. This holy town has travel facility through train from many cities of the country but Chandigarh do not have any rail access to Katra.

Avinash Rai Khanna further mentioned that pilgrims from Chandigarh too visit Vaishno Devi in large numbers annually but the only mean of travel is either private vehicles or buses. It is a long pending demand of the people of Chandigarh to connect them with Katra through train, he added.

The Minister assured to look into the matter and do the needful for the convenience of the public.