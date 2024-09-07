Khandu meets Dalai Lama, invites him to visit Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Sep 6 : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala on Friday and extended an invitation for the Nobel laureate to visit the Himalayan state.

He said that the Dalai Lama graciously accepted the invite, saying he would visit whenever he feels the call.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, CM Khandu wrote: “Humbled and grateful for a warm audience with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala. I felt deeply blessed to receive his compassionate blessings. During our heartwarming conversation, I invited His Holiness to visit Arunachal Pradesh, and he graciously accepted, saying he would come whenever he feels the call.”

On the occasion, Khandu also presented a framed photo of the ‘Phodrang’ to the Dalai Lama. The Phodrang, or the sacred residence, built at Pungteng in Tawang, stands on the very spot where His Holiness spent a few cherished days after his escape from Tibet in 1959.

The Phodrang, an offering from the Monpa community (of Tawang), symbolizes their deep devotion, love, and affection for His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, Khandu said, adding that “His Holiness fondly recalled the warmth and boundless hospitality he received during his stay. This place remains a profound spiritual haven, honoring the timeless bond between His Holiness and the Monpa people.”

During the call on, Khandu was accompanied by his ministerial colleague Pasang Dorjee Sona, MP Tapir Gao and MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and family members.(UNI )